Tralee town clock removed for refurbishment

A landmark which has been in Tralee for more than 100 years has been removed for refurbishment.

The town clock, a feature on Nolan and Hilsers Jewellers on Castle Street since 1911, has been removed for repairs.

The clock has suffered general wear and tear over the years and some damage was also caused in a recent storm.

It’s hoped the repair works will be completed before Christmas, but there may be delays due to COVID-19.

The clock has an interesting history and was a meeting place for many young couples.

It was also shot at by the Black and Tans and Billy Nolan saw the bullet holes in it when they were taking the clock down: