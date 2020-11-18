Tralee teenager charged with harassing Ian Wright intends to plead guilty

Tralee District Court has heard that the Tralee teenager charged with harassing former Arsenal and England player Ian Wright intends to plead guilty.

18-year-old Patrick O’Brien of 8 Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee is facing two charges, arising from the alleged racial abuse of Ian Wright earlier this summer.

In May of this year, Mr Wright posted images of some of the harassment he received through Instagram.

In September, Patrick O’Brien appeared in court to face two charges: it’s alleged that he, on the 11th May, 2020, at a place unknown in the district court area of Tralee, harassed Ian Wright.

Mr O’Brien is also facing a second charge from the same date and location: it’s alleged he sent by telephone a message that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.

The DPP previously directed that the case can be dealt with summarily, meaning without trial before judge and jury, if there is a guilty plea.

Before deciding on jurisdiction, Judge David Waters asked Sergeant Miriam Mulhall-Nolan about the alleged comments: what was their nature, what type were they and what’s the worst that Mr O’Brien allegedly used.

He asked if they were racist, insulting or abusive; the sergeant said they were all three.

Solicitor Pat Mann, who represents the teenager, spoke in the district court on behalf of his absent client today.

He said Mr O’Brien intends to plead guilty to the two charges.

Judge Waters adjourned the case until next Wednesday, November 25th, when the accused will be sentenced.