IT Tralee endeavours to maintain quality of student experience

IT Tralee says it is endeavouring to maintain and protect the quality of students’ third level experience as much as possible.

The college is currently in the process of timetabling ahead of the new academic year and is working on the basis that the existing public health requirements will continue.

ITT says those requirements may result in replacing face-to-face onsite delivery of teaching with emergency remote online teaching.

The Institute says its preference is to maximise on-site delivery where possible.