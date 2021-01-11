Time To Talk About Reaching The Standard, Not To Lessen The Standard At The Top?

In recent years, and more prevalent since Dublin completed the 5-in-a-row, a lot of talk in the GAA has been about splitting the Dublin senior football team. As you’ve heard from our regular panelists and most listeners, the idea of splitting the 6-in-a-row champions is a non-runner.

However, there are a number of changes which can be made to help other counties reach the standard of the current Dublin team – note, it’s not to lessen the strength of the current champions, but to raise the standards of everyone else.

Over the next hour, we’ll hear from a number of people who’re well versed in different aspects of Gaelic games, including third level, games development, administration, and former players and managers.

This topic has been bobbing about for the past few months, so, over the next hour, we’ll try to cover what can be done to raise the standards elsewhere.

Joining us is Dr Patrick McGarty, PJ Reidy, Sean Kelly as well as John Kennedy and Liam Brosnan