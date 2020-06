Three more people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic.

It brings the death toll here to 1,730.

The National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed eleven new cases last evening.

A total of 25,414 people have now contracted the illness.

No further cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry last evening; the total number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 310.

There is been no increase in cases in Kerry since June 20th.