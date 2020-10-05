Thirty complaints from Kerry to Ombudsman for Children last year

Thirty complaints were made from people in Kerry last year to the Ombudsman for Children.

It’s an independent statutory body that aims to promote the rights and welfare of children up to the age of 18 years.

It’s also tasked with examining and investigating complaints made by or on behalf of children about the administrative actions, or inactions, of public bodies.





In 2019, the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) received 1,503 complaints, a drop from 1,622 complaints in 2018.

That’s according to the annual report from the agency.

It shows that the highest proportion of complaints came from Dublin (28%), while 2% or approximately 30 complaints came from Kerry.

Half (49%) of the complaints last year related to education, up from 42% in 2018.

20% of complaints related to family support care and protection, a reduction from 24% in 2018.

The proportion of complaints received by the OCO that related to the health services also decreased last year from 16% in 2018 to 14% in 2019.

The OCO’s 2019 Annual Report can be viewed at here