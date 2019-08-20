Watch out Fungi, there’s a new Dolphin in town! Joanne O’Brien from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group spoke to Deirdre earlier.
No new leads on missing Kerryman on three-year anniversary of his disappearance
Gardaí have no new leads in the case of a North Kerry man who vanished without trace three years ago.Tomorrow marks the three-year anniversary...
Kerry people spend almost €240 a month on groceries
People in Kerry spend €238.52 a month on groceries.AIB has released statistics on people's spending habits based on the usage on the bank's mobile...
Kerry councillor calls for urgent roll out of affordable rental homes
A Kerry councillor says there needs to be an urgent roll out of affordable rental homes.Kerry Sinn Féin Councillor Pa Daly was responding to...
Freshers’ Festival Right in the Heart of Tralee – August 20th, 2019
Ken Tobin, Tralee Chamber Alliance; Helena McMahon, IT Tralee and Petrina Comerford, President of IT Tralee Students’ Union spoke about the new Freshers’ Fest...
Landlords’ Group on new DAFT Report – August 20th, 2019
Margaret McCormick is with the Irish Property Owners’ Association. DAFT’s new report shows that average monthly rents have risen to new record levels.
We Need to be the 16th Man on September 1st – August 20th, 2019
Laura Glennon from Ballydonoghue lives in Meath but remains a very proud Kerry person. She has a message for supporters ahead of the All...