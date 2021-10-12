Strong Kerry representation in National Challenge Snooker Championship

Tralee Snooker Club hosted a National Championship over the weekend. The SBI National Challenge Snooker Championship was won by Adrian Morrissey of Wexford.
Tommy Dowling is manager of Tralee Snooker Club.
