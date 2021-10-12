Advertisement
Terrace Talk

Strong Kerry representation in National Challenge Snooker Championship

Oct 12, 2021 10:10 By radiokerrynews
Strong Kerry representation in National Challenge Snooker Championship Strong Kerry representation in National Challenge Snooker Championship
Share this article

Tralee Snooker Club hosted a National Championship over the weekend. The SBI National Challenge Snooker Championship was won by Adrian Morrissey of Wexford.

Tommy Dowling is manager of Tralee Snooker Club.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus