"Security in the Championship is fantastic for the two of us"

Oct 11, 2021 19:10 By radiokerrynews
A Killarney based rally co-driver, who has taken three pieces of silverware home from his last three World Rally events, has secured a full-time seat for the 2022 edition of the World Rally Championship. Paul Nagle, who hails from the Kingdom, is the navigator for the Waterford-based driver Craig Breen. The Irish duo have taken part in in the World Championship on a part-time basis for the last three seasons, racing for the Hyundai WRC team. The pair had a successful term, landing four podium finishes, three of which have come in the last three rounds they have competed in the championship.The pair have signed a contract to drive the full 13 rounds of the championship with MSport Ford, driving their brand-new Ford Puma WRC car. Paul joined Eamonn on the show this evening.

 

