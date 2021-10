When you think of hurling success over the last 20 so years Kilkenny remain on the tip of the tongue. As we all know, the background team play a vital role in providing the best possible care for the players going into games. But what if I was to tell you there is a Kerry connection to all of Kilkenny’s success for the last 20 years? Tralee native Dr Tadhg Crowley is the Kilkenny Senior Hurling team doctor since 2001 and he spoke on Terrace Talk this evening:

Â

Advertisement

Â