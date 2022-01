It’s been a good period for basketball in Kerry and it could get better. Following on from Garvey’s Tralee Warriors win over the weekend, St Paul’s Killarney are in the middle of a good run, with some big home games to come. They’ve one of the youngest teams in the league. Canadian player Godwin Boahen, Jamie O Sullivan and PRO Enda Walshe spoke on the show this evening.

Advertisement