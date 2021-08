Marc O Sé spoke on Terrace Talk this evening.

In Eamonn's chat with him, Marc suggested that the referee should be mic'd up.

Similar to what we hear watching rugby, Marc thinks it is important that people can understand why referee's have made certain decisions

Here is the interview in full:

