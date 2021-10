This week, 60 years ago marks the diamond jubilee of Kerry’s All Ireland Junior Hurling Final victory. The Kingdom defeated London in the Junior Hurling All Ireland Final which took place in front of a crowd of 5000 people in Austin Stack Park. Limerick hurler Jackie Power trained the Kerry side, who won out 4-14 to 2-5.

Jack Harrington, a Ballyduff club veteran & development officer with Ballyduff GAA, that’s John Paul Leahy joined us on the show