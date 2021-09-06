Brosna man wins All Ireland Pool title

Kerry has a new All Ireland pool champion today.Mike Moriarty from Brosna, who was also part of a Kerry county team, won the individual Over 50’s event last night. He defeated Raymond Stockman of Antrim in the deciding frame, 7-6.The tournament ran in the INEC Killarney attracting players and teams from every county in Ireland.The Kerry County team narrowly lost out on an All-Ireland Intermediate title, losing to Armagh in the All-Ireland Final. Kerry had a great representation overall, with two county teams competing for All Ireland glory. Mike spoke to us on Terrace Talk this evening

