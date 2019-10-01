Terrace Talk – September 30th, 2019

This week on Terrace Talk; Tim spoke with Ciaran McCavana, the Antrim GAA Chairman, about his intervention in the sudden death shootout between Lámh Dhearg V Casements Portglenone.

Donal Barry was also in studio to analyse the recent round of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship, as well as discussing the upcoming PwC All Stars.

Stephen Wallace spoke to Tim about his recent tweet about the Kerry-Dublin rivalry that was described by Rugby League’s Barrie McDermott as similar to that of Man Utd and Man City.

PJ Brown of Balls.ie and Former Chair of Tralee Rugby Club Tom Quilter discussed the Rugby World cup.

Also is studio was Conor Brosnan of Currow discussing his new role as the Head Coach of the South West Girls Regional Academy.