Terrace Talk – October 19th, 2020

On this week’s Terrace Talk, Eamonn discusses the LMFM interview with the Louth senior captain Bevan Duffy after their game against Cork over the weekend. Duffy took issue with the lack of Covid-19 testing of GAA inter-county players in Louth.

Mario Pasquale Rotundoa is on the show to discuss that the vast majority of GAA players continue playing after suffering a concussion.

John Kennedy and John Evans are on the programme to discuss the Allianz NFL clash between Kerry and Monaghan.

Mike O’Halloran reports from the Kerry U20 hurler’s game against Cork in Tralee.

Michael Verney from the Irish Independent joins Eamonn to discuss if the weekend’s GAA changed the public attitude towards inter-county games as we head into another national lockdown.

GAA’s newest club, OC Gaels in Spain has been formed by a Kerry club player, Gerard Lenihan who plays with Annascaul.

This and much more on this week’s Terrace Talk.