Terrace Talk – March 2nd, 2020

By
Admin
-

On this weeks Terrace Talk we look at Kerry v Mayo in the Allianz National Football League, Kerry hurlers lose top spot, Sean Kelly on rules brought in/defeated at GAA Congress, Cathal Dennehy on Dean Adams, a 60m sprinter who won the Irish indoor title over the weekend, launch of Credit Union County Leagues, & game Demands of Elite U17 Gaelic Footballers: An insight into the performance of a successful minor team

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR