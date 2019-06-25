Terrace Talk – June 24th, 2019

By
Admin
-

On this week's Terrace Talk, a studio panel of Liam Brosnan, Denny Long & John analyze Kerry's victories over Cork in the Munster Football Finals. Also on the show; we speak to Zak Moradi who is first Iraqi-Kurdish refugee to win an All-Ireland medal, Limerick senior manager Billy Lee joins us and the Garvey's Senior County Hurling draw is made

