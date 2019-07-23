Terrace Talk – July 22nd, 2019

By
Admin
-

A studio panel of John Kennedy, Denny Long & Liam Brosnan review Kerry v Donegal in the Super 8s, Shane Lowry wins the Open Championship, Kerry’s All-Ireland Junior Win, Killarney Celtic one of six national nominees for Club of the Year & KDL’s programme for Victory Shield shortlisted in FAI Communications Awards

