A studio panel of John Kennedy, Denny Long & Liam Brosnan review Kerry v Donegal in the Super 8s, Shane Lowry wins the Open Championship, Kerry’s All-Ireland Junior Win, Killarney Celtic one of six national nominees for Club of the Year & KDL’s programme for Victory Shield shortlisted in FAI Communications Awards
Works underway to tackle overflow of wastewater in Waterville
Works are underway to tackle an overflow of wastewater which may have affected the bathing water at Waterville beach.Irish Water and Kerry County Council...
Acting president of IT Tralee says postponement of Munster Technological University is a disappointment
The postponement of the Munster Technological University merger is a disappointment, but not a set-back.That's the view of acting president of IT Tralee, Brendan...
Head of Údarás believes ways can be found for sustainable development in rural areas
The head of Údarás na Gaeltachta believes ways can be found for sensible and sustainable development in peripheral areas such as south Kerry.A blueprint...
From Malin Head to Misenhead – July 23rd, 2019
Joining Jerry in studio is Dermot Healy & Pat O'Sullvan who are part of group from Kenmare planning to cycle from Malin Head to...
Terrace Talk – July 22nd, 2019
