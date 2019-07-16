Terrace Talk – July 15th, 2019

By
Admin
-

On this weeks show, a studio panel of John Kennedy, Denny Long & Liam Brosnan review Kerrys victory over Mayo in phase 1 of the Super 8s. Also on the show is Editor of Mayo News and Secretary of Ballintubber GAA Michael Duffy & Niall McIntyre of Sports Joe

