On this weeks show, we chat Kerry v Galway with Donal Barry and John O’Dowd; should the advanced mark be brought into hurling; straightening out the rules with Kerry’s top refs; learning how to age well; all this and more
Poll shows surge in Sinn Fein support but drop in Healy-Rae vote
A new opinion poll is showing a significant drop in the Healy-Rae vote while the Sinn Fein surge is being replicated in Kerry.That's according...
Average Kerry rent jumps 5%
The average rent in Kerry has increased by over 5% in a year.That’s according to the latest survey on rents by property website, Daft.ie.The...
Kerry County Council say onus on family to remove deceased names off electoral register
Kerry County Council says the onus is on family members to remove deceased names off the register of electors.This follows a call from Cork...
12 Kerry Election Candidates: 1 Debate – February 4th, 2020
All 13 candidates running in Kerry were invited to take part in the pre-election forum debate in the Rose Hotel, in association with Tralee...
Terrace Talk – February 3rd, 2020
On this weeks show, we chat Kerry v Galway with Donal Barry and John O'Dowd; should the advanced mark be brought into hurling; straightening...
Trip to the Cottage – February 3rd, 2020
Some great music from the 'Riches of Clare' - Tony Linnane, Jim O'Connor, Mick Conneely, Johnny McDonagh, Charlie Harris, Maeve Donnelly, Conal Ó Grada,...