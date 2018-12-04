Terrace Talk – December 3rd, 2018

By
Admin
-

On this weeks Terrace Talk: Beaufort’s Munster Junior Club title win, Richard Dunne, Eamonn O’Donoghue Cup, Hurling gaining UNESCO recognition, Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Club & Irish International Triathlete – Cillian Tierney

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR