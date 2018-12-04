On this weeks Terrace Talk: Beaufort’s Munster Junior Club title win, Richard Dunne, Eamonn O’Donoghue Cup, Hurling gaining UNESCO recognition, Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Club & Irish International Triathlete – Cillian Tierney
East Kerry wind farm opposition group to seek judicial review
A wind farm opposition group in East Kerry are to seek a judicial review of An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for...
Kerry councillor says it’s wrong to blame IFA if South Kerry Greenway doesn’t get...
A Kerry councillor says it’s wrong to blame the IFA if the South Kerry Greenway doesn’t get the go ahead.Councillor Dan McCarthy was speaking...
Over 400 homes and businesses in Mid Kerry without power
Over 400 homes and businesses in the Mid Kerry region are currently without power.According to ESB Powercheck, 437 homes in Milltown are experiencing...
Terrace Talk – December 3rd, 2018
