Terrace Talk – April 6th, 2020

Former Garda Declan Liddane on drug abus among young players, Movement and flexibility in the battle to age well with Rob Gallagher, & Weeshie interview Moss Keane & Mark Whyte on his father Eoin Whyte, who was born in Waterville, was a very proud Kerryman with strong family & GAA connections with both Waterville and Dromid. Also on the show we have another ‘The Greatest Day’ this time focusing on the 1986 All-Ireland Senior Football Final