Former Garda Declan Liddane on drug abus among young players, Movement and flexibility in the battle to age well with Rob Gallagher, & Weeshie interview Moss Keane & Mark Whyte on his father Eoin Whyte, who was born in Waterville, was a very proud Kerryman with strong family & GAA connections with both Waterville and Dromid. Also on the show we have another ‘The Greatest Day’ this time focusing on the 1986 All-Ireland Senior Football Final
Kerry cancer patient calls for at risk groups to be prioritised for COVID-19 testing
A Kerry cancer patient is calling for people who are undergoing chemotherapy, and other treatments, to be prioritised when it comes to COVID-19 testing.Pat...
CSO urges Kerry people to continue to take part in its surveys
The Central Statistics Office is urging Kerry people to continue to take part in their surveys.The office has had to adjust how it carries...
18,500 people in Kerry getting COVID-19 payment
18,500 COVID-19 emergency payments have been issued in Kerry.According to the Irish Independent, 507,000 people are receiving the €350 payment after losing their jobs...
Terrace Talk – April 6th, 2020
Episode 2: Wilson Watercolours
In this episode, Kerry County Museum curator Helen O’Carroll tells the story of Edward Wilson, the great Antarctic expedition artist. Wilson’s watercolour of Inch...
Plastic gloves being dumped around towns – April 6th, 2020
Tralee Tidy Towns concerned about the amount of plastic gloves being dumped around town in the last few weeks