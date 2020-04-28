Terrace Talk – April 27th, 2020

On this week’s Terrace Talk, The Greatest Day – 1959 All-Ireland Championship victory, DJ Crowley’s son Diarmuid, GAA Rules Quiz, Neil Manchip, a national coach to some of Ireland’s top golfers in the past and a current coach of Open winner Shane Lowry, & Michael Verney – Attempting 1,000 push ups in one hour to raise money for Dan Donoher

