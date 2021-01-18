Ten Kerry outdoor recreation projects receive funding of over €191,000

Ten outdoor recreation projects in Kerry have received funding of over €191,000.

The investment has been allocated under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, which aims to provide assistance for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways and cycleways.

This scheme provides grants of up to €20,000 for small scale maintenance, promotion and marketing projects.

The full amount was allocated to eight Kerry projects, including amenities located in Dingle, Tralee, Killarney, Lixnaw, Ballyheigue, Kenmare and Ballybunion.

Smaller allocations, ranging between €15,000 and €16,000, were given to walking trails in Killorglin and Cahersiveen.

Minster for Education Norma Foley says it’s vital to support the development of such projects in 2021 as tourism in Kerry was so badly affected by the pandemic.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has welcomed the funding, while Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says the health benefits of outdoor activities cannot be understated and this funding will help develop amenities throughout the county.