Tánaiste defends decision not to increase Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Budget 2021

The Tánaiste has defended the decision not to increase the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Budget 2021.

The flat payment of €350 a week was cut in July to better reflect what people were earning before the pandemic began.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the scheme was initially created for a 12-week period, but it has been extended given the impact and severity of COVID-19.

Further reductions of the payment are expected early next year.

However, Leo Varadkar says Budget 2021 does provide for a further extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, in case the COVID-19 crisis worsens: