Surveys for National Broadband Plan underway in Kerry

National Broadband Ireland says an on-the-ground survey in Kerry is continuing in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

The company is undertaking the fibre network roll-out to enable high speed internet connectivity for 537,000 premises across the country.

This is the first such survey to be conducted in the county; survey work was already completed to get the 12 broadband connection points in Kerry up and running.

The teams, who are adhering to social distancing, are focusing on Curraheen, Firies, Abbeydorney, Kilfynn, Castlemaine and Ardfert.