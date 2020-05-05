Survey shows older people in East Kerry and North Cork feel alone and they’re a burden

A new survey of older people in East Kerry and North Cork has found they feel alone and they’re a burden on society.

The research was conducted by local development company, IRD Duhallow, which provides services to the elderly and vulnerable in the area.

The findings are based on information from their friendly phonecall service; they’re now making 700 to 1,000 calls to people a week.

The survey also revealed a great fear of dying alone and not having a proper funeral – 80% of the 640 older people surveyed indicated such fears.

Chair of the board of IRD Duhallow, Breeda Moynihan-Cronin says their services have been negatively impacted by cutbacks during COVID-19, as they’re not entitled to payments for some of their staff.