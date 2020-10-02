St John of God users being assured following decision to hand over to HSE

Saint John of God service users in Kerry are being reassured all will be done to lessen upheaval and change.

Yesterday, Saint John of God Community Services served a notice of termination of its service arrangement with the HSE, along with its intention to transfer responsibility for the service directly to the HSE.

The changeover will be complete in October 2021.





Claire O’Dwyer, Regional Director for Kerry with Saint John of God Community Services, says the HSE provides €106 million each year, however, it costs €187 million to run the service.

She has this advice for service users who’re worried about the future.

SIPTU represents 250 Saint John of God staff across the country, including some members in Kerry.

Ted Kenny, Industrial Organiser with the union, says the jobs are safe, despite the changeover being on the agenda for some time.

However, he has concerns whether the same level of service can be maintained when the changeover is finalised next year.