Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke is through to Wednesday's semi-finals of the women's 400 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The 19-year-old Dubliner clocked 51-point-59 seconds to finish second behind Marileidy Paulino of Panama in her first-round heat.

Also overnight, Thomas Barr bowed out after finishing fifth in the 400 hurdles semi-finals, and Andrew Coscoran was 12th in the 1500 metres semi.