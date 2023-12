The PDC World Darts Championship gets underway at the Alexandra Palace in London tonight.

The main attraction of the opening night will be defending champion Michael Smith, who is due on stage after 10pm.

He'll play the winner of the opening match between Kevin Doets and Stowe Buntz.

In tonight's other matches, former finalist Simon Whitlock takes on Paolo Nebrida and Cameron Menzies faces Rusty Jake Rodriguez.