Advertisement
Sport

World Darts Championship Continues with More Irish Interest

Dec 20, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrysport
World Darts Championship Continues with More Irish Interest
A shot of some darts in a board.
Share this article

There was to be no fairytale for Keane Barry at the PDC World Darts Championship last night.

The Meath native took only two legs from Michael van Gerwen, as the three-time champion romped to a 3-nil victory.

There’s plenty of Irish involvement at Alexandra Palace this afternoon.

Advertisement

Carlow’s Steve Lennon faces Owen Bates, with Jonny Clayton awaiting the winner in round-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Following them, Limerick native Willie O’Connor takes on Bhav Patel of India for the right to face Chris Dobey on Friday night.

While Poland’s Radek Szaganski resides in Cork, and opens proceedings today against Marko Kantele of Finland.

Advertisement

Star-turn tonight is two-time champion Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright, who faces Jim Williams.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Man United Keeper BBC SPOTY 2023
Santo New Forest Boss
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry TD says default speed limits are unnecessary
Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Man United Keeper BBC SPOTY 2023
Santo New Forest Boss
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus