World Darts Championship Continues with More Irish Interest

There was to be no fairytale for Keane Barry at the PDC World Darts Championship last night.

The Meath native took only two legs from Michael van Gerwen, as the three-time champion romped to a 3-nil victory.

There’s plenty of Irish involvement at Alexandra Palace this afternoon.

Carlow’s Steve Lennon faces Owen Bates, with Jonny Clayton awaiting the winner in round-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Following them, Limerick native Willie O’Connor takes on Bhav Patel of India for the right to face Chris Dobey on Friday night.

While Poland’s Radek Szaganski resides in Cork, and opens proceedings today against Marko Kantele of Finland.

Star-turn tonight is two-time champion Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright, who faces Jim Williams.