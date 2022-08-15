Winter Rally included in ‘An Turas Mór – Homecoming Kerry’ festival

Kerry Motor Club’s annual Kerry Winter Rally will form one of the main events in the recently launched ‘An Turas Mór – Homecoming Kerry’ festival.

The rally has a new date – October 29 – instead of its traditional November slot on the calendar and club officials are working behind the scenes to get the biggest annual motorsport event in North Kerry off the ground.

As ever the rally will be based at the Banna Beach Hotel but will have a new Tralee venue too after Kelliher’s Toyota Garage offered its state-of-the-art premises for pre-event safety checks which will take place on the Saturday before the main competition.

Advertisement

This is an ideal opportunity for members of the public to see the cars up close and meet some of the drivers taking part in Sunday’s rally.

Route details and spectator locations will be announced in due course, but the club is delighted to announce that it has been included in An Turas Mór – Homecoming Kerry’ festival as a result of years of collaboration with the London Irish Motor Club.

The tie in will encourage Irish immigrants based in Britain and further afield the chance to come home and experience Kerry motorsport. An overseas participants reception will take place at the Banna Beach Hotel on Friday October 28.

Advertisement

The month-long gathering is a county wide initiative to bring home Kerry Diaspora during October this year.

It is presented by Kerry County Council as part of the Global Irish Festival Series which is a joint initiative between Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“An Turas Mór is a call home from all aspects of Kerry business, tourism, sports and cultural organisations spearheaded by Kerry County Council to come home and enjoy close to forty events and activities that will take place throughout the County during the month of October this year,” said a council statement.

Advertisement

Kerry Motor Club will release further details over the coming weeks.