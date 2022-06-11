Advertisement
Wins for Galway and Kilkenny

Jun 11, 2022 16:06 By radiokerrysport
Wins for Galway and Kilkenny
The top in Group 2 of the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship are both in action against Ulster opposition.

Reigning champions Galway have dominated Down 3-23 to 0-6 at Athenry with Kilkenny have beaten Antrim by 1-15 to 1-9

