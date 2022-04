Wimbledon organisers have defended the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing at this year’s tournament.

The move was criticised by both the A-T-P and the W-T-A.

Players including Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev have been able to continue competing on tour as neutral athletes.

Chairman of the All England Club - Ian Hewitt - says the UK government's guidance on the war in Ukraine gave the tournament no other alternative