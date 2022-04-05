Advertisement
Wimbledon in discussions with UK Government regarding participation of Russian and Belarusian players

Apr 5, 2022 12:04 By radiokerrysport
Wimbledon in discussions with UK Government regarding participation of Russian and Belarusian players
Wimbledon officials are in discussions with the UK Government regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian players in this year’s championships.

Reports suggest men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev could be banned from the tournament.

That's due to fears a Russian victory would boost Vladimir Putin’s regime amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have so far been permitted to continue playing in ATP, WTA and ITF competitions as long as they do so under a neutral flag and with no anthem played.

