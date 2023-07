Daniel Wiffen is into tomorrow's 15 hundred metre freestyle final at the World Aquatic Championships in Japan.

The Co Down swimmer finished second in his semi-final in Fukuoka this morning.

Earlier, Mona McSharry finished 11th in her 50m breaststroke semi-final, while Conor Ferguson finished 13th in the 50m backstroke.

Advertisement

They are both back in the water tomorrow in the 4 by 100-metre medley relays.