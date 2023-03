England manager Sarina Wiegman has recalled Aston Villa's Hannah Hampton and Manchester City's Esme Morgan for their Women's Finalissima clash against Brazil and a friendly against Australia next month.

Uncapped West Ham defender Lucy Parker is also in the 25 player group.

It's the last squad before this summer's World Cup.

Wiegman says it doesn't mean those who aren't included won't be taken to the tournament.