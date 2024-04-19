Advertisement
Westmeath reveal team to host Kerry

Apr 19, 2024 15:23 By radiokerrysport
Westmeath reveal team to host Kerry
Westmeath have named their side to take on Kerry in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The sides clash on Sunday at 1.

Westmeath team:
1 Noel Conaty
2 Johnny Bermingham
3 Tommy Doyle
4 Kevin Regan
5 Darragh Egerton
6 Aonghus Clarke
7 Charlie McCormack
8 Robbie Greville
9 Shane McGovern
10 Niall Mitchell
11 Killian Doyle
12 Owen McCabe
13 Darragh Clinton
14 Joseph Boyle
15 Jack Gillen

Subs:
16 Jamie Mulkearns
17 Eoin Keyes
18 Jordy Smyth
19 David Williams
20 David O'Reilly
21 Conor Gaffney
22 Peter Clarke
23 Shane Clavin
24 Ciaran Doyle
25 Conor Shaw
26 Cormac Boyle

