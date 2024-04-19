Westmeath reveal team to host Kerry

Westmeath have named their side to take on Kerry in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The sides clash on Sunday at 1.

Westmeath team:

1 Noel Conaty

2 Johnny Bermingham

3 Tommy Doyle

4 Kevin Regan

5 Darragh Egerton

6 Aonghus Clarke

7 Charlie McCormack

8 Robbie Greville

9 Shane McGovern

10 Niall Mitchell

11 Killian Doyle

12 Owen McCabe

13 Darragh Clinton

14 Joseph Boyle

15 Jack Gillen

Subs:

16 Jamie Mulkearns

17 Eoin Keyes

18 Jordy Smyth

19 David Williams

20 David O'Reilly

21 Conor Gaffney

22 Peter Clarke

23 Shane Clavin

24 Ciaran Doyle

25 Conor Shaw

26 Cormac Boyle