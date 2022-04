Westmeath advanced to Leinster under-20 football quarter-finals last night with a 4-12 to 2-13 victory over Wicklow in Baltinglass.

Their reward is a meeting with Dublin next Thursday.

And Offaly will play Carlow next week following a 3 point win over Louth.

It's under-20 football semi-finals night in Ulster tonight.

Donegal face Tyrone at Celtic Park, while the Athletic Grounds hosts the meeting of Cavan and Derry.