Lispole's Damien O’Sullivan has been ratified as West Kerry senior football team manager.

His management team will consist of Pat McKenna (Annascaul), Gavin O’Connor (Castlegregory) & Micheál O’Sé (Castlegregory/An Ghaeltacht).

Lispole men will also head up the U21 and Minor sides; Brendán O Sé and James MacGearailt respectviely.