West Kerry GAA notes

At the West Kerry GAA District Board AGM in Benners last week Wednesday the 13th of December, Muiris Ó Fiannachta was selected unopposed as the new Cathaoirleach of Bord Chiarraí Thiar for 2024.

Outgoing Cathaoirleach John Courtney who was stepping down after 5 years as Cathaoirleach paid tribute to all Footballers, Club's, Supporters, Sponsors, and Officers of the Board and wished the new Cathaoirleach Muiris Ó Fiannachta and all incoming officers the very best of luck. He gave special thanks to The Kerryman, Kerry’s Eye, Kerry Sports Hub, West Kerry Live, Raidió na Gaeltachta and Radio Kerry for the wonderful coverage of all West Kerry Football matters.

Incoming Cathaoirleach Muiris Ó Fiannachta thanked John Courtney for his wonderful dedication to football in West Kerry throughout his tenure in the Chair. Cathaoirleach Ó Fiannachta also expressed his belief that the board would have to look seriously at football in West Kerry - both the competitions and the district board teams and do all that they can to strengthen, promote and develop football in West Kerry.

Bord Chiarraí Thiar 2024

Cathaoirleach: Muiris Ó Fiannachta

Leas-Chathaoirleach: John Courtney & Conor Ó hAiniféin

Rúnaí: Derry Ó Murchú

Treasurer: John O'Connor

Referee Administrator Tim Dennehy

Oifigeach na nÓg: Deaglán O Suilleabháin (Appointed)

Oifigeach Forbartha: Conor Ó hAiniféin

PRO: Breandán Fitzgerald

The Annual Coiste na nÓg Chiarraí Thiar Annual Collection is due to take place on Friday 29th December from 9am to 5pm. This is the only fundraiser that the West Kerry Coiste na nÓg holds annually. Funds raised are vital in the running of the West Kerry Coiste na nÓg and in particular the fielding of underage teams here in West Kerry.

If you are available to volunteer on the day for just two hours, please contact Jackie Uí Ghallachóir, Rúnaí Coiste na nÓg Chiarraí Thiar on +353 86 372 0174. Go raibh míle maith agaibh as an tacaíocht. Nollaig shona daoibh go léir.