West Ham enter race for Amorim

Apr 22, 2024 16:45 By radiokerrysport
West Ham have reportedly entered the race for Sporting’s highly sought-after head coach Ruben Amorim.

The 39-year old was believed to have been a target of Liverpool’s, but The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that move seems unlikely now.

Current Hammers boss David Moyes is out of contract in the summer, and their 5-1 defeat at Crystal Palace and exit from Europe has placed his future in jeopardy.

Leeds can return to the Championship’s automatic promotion places tonight.

Daniel Farke’s side go to Middlesbrough.

