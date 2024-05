Sean Murphy is one of the greatest defenders Kerry football has ever produced.

The Camp man won 3 Sam Maguires with the Kingdom, most notably in 1959.

His display in that decider led to it being called the 'Sean Murphy All-Ireland'.

Advertisement

Further proof of his standing in GAA circles came when he was named on both the Football Team of the Century & Football Team of the Millennium.

He spoke with John Drummey last month