Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Apr 24, 2024 10:52 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Credit Union SFL Division 6B
(Round 4), Kenmare Shamrocks 2-11 Spa Killarney 1-11

Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg
Co. Under 13 hurling league

Lixnaw 2 - 6 Kilmoyley 0 - 6
Crotta O’Neill’s defeated St. Brendan’s

===========================

Kerry LGFA

U14 County League
ISG 2-07 -v- Laune Rangers 6-05
Listowel Emmets 4-08 -v- Southern Gaels 1-03

Minor County League
Churchill 3-15 -v- Kilcummin/Currow 4-05

-------------------------------------

Fixtures Tonight:

Credit Union SHL Division 2A
Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Linehan Park (Rathmore), (Round 3), Rathmore V Kilmoyley G.A.A.

Credit Union SHL Division 2B
Venue: Ballyheigue, (Round 2), Ballyheigue V Dr. Crokes 19:00,
Venue: Lixnaw, (Round 2), Lixnaw V Crotta O'Neill's 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/1A
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (5), Laune Rangers V Kilcummin 19:00,
Venue: Keel, (5), Keel/Listry V Na Gaeil 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/1B
Venue: Killarney Legion , (5), Killarney Legion V An Ghaeltacht 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/3A
Venue: Churchill, (5), Churchill V Finuge 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/3B
Wed, 24 Apr, Venue: Milltown, (5), Milltown/Castlemaine V Cordal 19:00,
Wed, 24 Apr, Venue: Ardfert Community Field, (5), Ardfert Football Club V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/5A
Wed, 24 Apr, Venue: Sneem, (5), Na Fianna V Ballyduff 19:00, Ref: Tom McCarthy
Wed, 24 Apr, Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Linehan Park (Rathmore), (5), Rathmore V Moyvane/Tarbert 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/5B
Wed, 24 Apr, Venue: Fossa, (5), Fossa V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 19:00,
Wed, 24 Apr, Venue: Dromid , (5), Dromid/Waterville V Spa Killarney 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/7A
Wed, 24 Apr, Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (5), Castleisland Desmonds V Currow 19:00,
Wed, 24 Apr, Venue: Healy Park, Ballyrickard (Kerins O Rahillys), (5), Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats V Duagh 19:00,
Wed, 24 Apr, Venue: Foilmore GAA Grounds, (5), St. Michaels/ Foilmore/ Skellig Rangers V Northern Gaels 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/7B
Wed, 24 Apr, Venue: Castlegregory, (5), Castlegregory GAA Club V Annascaul/Lispole 19:00,
Wed, 24 Apr, Venue: Caherciveen, (5), Renard/ St. Marys/ Valentia V Beale 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/9B
Wed, 24 Apr, Venue: Ardfert, (5), Ardfert Football Club V An Ghaeltacht 19:00, Ref: Diarmuid Fitzmaurice

Wednesday 24th April 2024 at 7pm.
Central Region Division 4:
Renard/St. Mary's/Valentia v Castleisland Desmonds/Scartaglen. The game is on in Renard.

