Warriors young guns ready for respective playoff battles

While the Warriors Super League team is preparing for playoff action in the coming weeks, the younger teams in the club will also face their knockout clashes over the next two weekends.

The defending National League U20s champions Tralee Warriors will take to the court on Bank Holiday Monday 18th March to face Templeogue in the semi final in Moyderwell. Both teams come into their last eight contest having won all bar one of their round robin games with the Warriors getting the better of Ballincollig, Blue Demons, Neptune and Killorglin and losing out in a thriller with Limerick Lions in Group 1 while Templeogue suffered just one defeat to Éanna while getting the better of Portlaoise Panthers, SETU Carlow, UCD Marian and St. Vincent's in Group 3. It promises to be a cracking contest between two sides that look well met with the prize a place in this season's National League semi-final.

A week later the Tralee Warriors Basketball Ireland Development League side will take on Ongar Chasers from Dublin in the League semi-final on Saturday 24th March at 6.30pm in Moyderwell. The Warriors came through the Conference 1 games unbeaten while Ongar suffered just one defeat at the hand of Phoenix Wolves. This also promises to be a great contest with both sides looking for a place in the inaugural BIDL League Final.