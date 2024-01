There's an 8 o'clock tip-off tonight in Neptune Stadium Cork for the the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup semi-final between Garvey's Warriors and Irish Guide Dogs MTU Ballincollig.

Winner will face UCC Demons in the Final on January 20th at the National Basketball Arena.

Warriors PRO Alan Cantwell looks ahead.

Advertisement

Warriors Coach John Dowling

Advertisement

Warriors Player, Ryan Leonard