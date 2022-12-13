Volunteers in Sports Awards launched

The Federation of Irish Sport today announced the return of the Volunteers in Sports Awards to an in-person awards ceremony, recognising the army of volunteers who make sport happen in communities, in every county across the country. You can now nominate your Co. Kerry based volunteer by filling out the online nomination form at www.volunteersinsport.ie/ The awards are #DedicatedtotheDedicated.

The 2022 awards hosted by the Federation of Irish Sport will be celebrated in Dublin at the beginning of March 2023. Nominations are open from Monday 12th December via the dedicated awards website. Entries will close on Wednesday 25th January 2023. The nominations received will be shortlisted and put forward for consideration by the Judging Panel. Winners are chosen on a county basis, with 32 award recipients and one overall Outstanding Volunteer Award.

The Co. Kerry winner last year was Anne Scanlon of St. Joseph’s Basketball Club. She was the founding member of St Joseph’s Basketball Club over 39 years ago in an area where there was no history or heritage of basketball. With the hard work and dedication shown by Anne down through the years St. Joseph’s Basketball Club has gone from strength to strength now ranking as one of the most prestigious clubs in Kerry with a proud tradition of producing countless county and international players. In addition to this Anne was the driving force in developing the Duagh Sports and Leisure Complex, a purpose-built sports and leisure centre to cater for all the sporting and leisure needs in the village of Duagh.