Sport

Kerry win again in McDonagh Cup

Apr 28, 2024 14:34 By radiokerrysport
Kerry win again in McDonagh Cup
It's 2 out of 2 for Kerry in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

That's after the Kingdom overcame Down in Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 0-26 to 2-12.

After 3 early wides Kerry went in front courtesy of a Ronan Walsh point. The Kingdom, with a strong wind behind them, doubled their advantage in the 7th minute through Maurice O'Connor. O'Connor then put Kerry 3 clear. However, Down were on level terms in the 10th minute, Daithi Sands netting after a free dropped short. Down went in front by 1-1 to 0-3. By the 12 minute mark Kerry had their 6th wide of the encounter. It was 1-2 to 4 points at the midway point of the period. A 21st minute Caolan Taggart goal took the visitors 4 clear. However, Kerry fought back to draw level by the half hour mark; thanks to 3 Maurice O'Connor points and another by sub Dan Goggin. That made it 0-8 to 2-2. It was also all square at the break, 0-10 to 2-4.

Dan Goggin pointed the first score of the second half but Down soon levelled. After Down went in front Goggin put over to equalise at 12 points to 2-6 after 39 minutes. Down led 2-9 to 13 points in the 47th minute. Maurice O'Connor then halved that deficit. Dan Goggin brought Kerry level on 50 minutes, Maurice O'Connor then nudging the Kingdom ahead by 16 points to 2-9. It was 0-17 to 2-11 approaching the hour mark. Daithi Sands of Down picked up his second yellow card and Kerry then took over; Maurice O'Connor with 3 points and David Woulfe and Ronan Walsh also on target. It meant the Kingdom were in control at 22 points to 2-11 after 66 minutes. They prevailed by 8.

Kerry player Daithi Griffin

