Advertisement
Sport

Victory for Tralee but Killarney sides defeated

Feb 26, 2023 10:02 By radiokerrysport
Victory for Tralee but Killarney sides defeated Victory for Tralee but Killarney sides defeated
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Basketball Ireland InsureMyVan.ie and MissQuote.ie National League Fixtures Announced 12/9/2022 Defending InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions Garvey's Tralee Warriors begin the defence of their title against Flexachem KCYMS - Pictured is Garvey's Tralee Warriors De'Ondre Jackson at Blennerville Windmill, County Kerry. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
Share this article

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Killester 84-54 in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League.

Both Kerry sides lost in the Men’s National League.

Scotts Lakers Killarney were beaten 93-87 by Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

Advertisement

Killarney Cougars lost 98-83 to Moy Tolka Rovers.

Top scorers
Cougars:
Marty Hill 31
Esebio Strijdhaftig 25
Andrew Fitzgerald 13
Tommy Bowler 12

Tolka:
Conor Liston 19
Zachary Bates 13
Micheal Boneparte 12
Rory Howe 11
Daniel Heaney 10

Advertisement

The Women’s National League saw St.Pauls Killarney lose out after double overtime, 81-79 to McEvoys Cavan Eagles.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus