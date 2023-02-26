Victory for Tralee but Killarney sides defeated

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Killester 84-54 in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League.

Both Kerry sides lost in the Men’s National League.

Scotts Lakers Killarney were beaten 93-87 by Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

Killarney Cougars lost 98-83 to Moy Tolka Rovers.

Top scorers

Cougars:

Marty Hill 31

Esebio Strijdhaftig 25

Andrew Fitzgerald 13

Tommy Bowler 12

Tolka:

Conor Liston 19

Zachary Bates 13

Micheal Boneparte 12

Rory Howe 11

Daniel Heaney 10

The Women’s National League saw St.Pauls Killarney lose out after double overtime, 81-79 to McEvoys Cavan Eagles.