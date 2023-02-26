Victory for Tralee but Killarney sides defeated

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Killester 84-54 in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League.
Both Kerry sides lost in the Men’s National League.
Scotts Lakers Killarney were beaten 93-87 by Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.
Killarney Cougars lost 98-83 to Moy Tolka Rovers.
Top scorers
Cougars:
Marty Hill 31
Esebio Strijdhaftig 25
Andrew Fitzgerald 13
Tommy Bowler 12
Tolka:
Conor Liston 19
Zachary Bates 13
Micheal Boneparte 12
Rory Howe 11
Daniel Heaney 10
The Women’s National League saw St.Pauls Killarney lose out after double overtime, 81-79 to McEvoys Cavan Eagles.